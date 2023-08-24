Benjamin Pavard is still available for a Manchester United swoop



Manchester United may have been handed one more opening to pursue their interest in Bayern Munich’s French defender, Benjamin Pavard.

The Red Devils have previously looked to bring Pavard across from Munich to Manchester, with Erik ten Hag attempting, at the time, to replace the out-of-favour and seemingly exit-bound Harry Maguire.

As The Peoples Person reported, Man United were in talks with Bayern Munich for the player’s transfer, however, those talks stalled as Maguire’s highly-touted move to West Ham failed to materialise.

With Maguire now looking certain to stay instead of departing Old Trafford, United may find it difficult to justify making a move for another first-team defender.

As previously reported, Inter Milan have sought to exploit United’s reticence, quickly coming to terms with Bayern.

At the time, it was believed that Pavard would be in Milan by Tuesday or Wednesday, which would have suited Inter quite well.

Inter manager, Simeone Inzaghi is currently in the middle of a small defensive crisis, with Francesco Acerbi and former United man Matteo Darmian out injured.

The Italian would have wanted to get the Pavard deal done soon enough to have him available against Cagliari on Monday.

However, in yet another twist, Inter’s move appears to have stalled too – this time due to Bayern’s reluctance to let Pavard go just yet, reportedly preferring to bring in a replacement before selling.

As yet, the Bavarian giants have not achieved this goal, potentially threatening the possibility of getting a deal done.

And with the move currently being delayed there is theoretically a window of opportunity for United to sneak back into the race.

Practically, however, it is not likely that any fresh overtures toward the player himself will be favourably received, as he is said to now have his heart set on Inter.

It is being reported by Corriere Dello Sport that he is so keen on the move that in protest at the delay, he is refusing to train with his Bayern teammates, claiming to be ill.

He also already follows Inter’s official Instagram account, as well as Javier Zanetti and Inter goalkeeper, Yann Sommer.

