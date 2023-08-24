Brandon Williams joins Ipswich Town on loan from Manchester United

More transfer activity is expected at Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window deadline, with the club working on numerous outgoings and incomings.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add to his squad but United need to offload players first and raise capital before they can splash more cash in the market.

One player that has secured a move away from Old Trafford for the remainder of the season is academy graduate Brandon Williams.

United have confirmed that the full-back will spend the campaign with Championship side Ipswich Town, who have agreed a year-long loan deal for the player.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to impress under former United coach Kieran McKenna, who has enjoyed a fantastic spell at the helm of the East Anglian outfit.

United also hope the deal is a success with the view of increasing Williams’ valuation before trying to sell him next summer.

An option to buy clause was reportedly discussed between the two clubs but as reported by Teamtalk, the deal is a straight season long loan.

His contract ends next season but United have the option of triggering a one-year extension and if Williams succeeds under his former coach, there is a good chance the Red Devils can sell him for a decent fee as compared to his current valuation.

Williams’ career has stuttered at United since he first broke into the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in 2019.

The full-back, who was injured for the first part of last season, made a solitary appearance for United in the Carabao Cup and he is not part of Ten Hag’s plans going forward.

Williams has spoken about the move and says he’s looking forward to getting started as he looks to revive his career after a difficult couple of seasons.

“It feels good to be down here and I can’t wait to get started. I’m coming here to hopefully get into the team and play a lot of games.

“There is some very good competition, which is a great challenge, but I’m excited to meet the players and get started,” he said.

Williams will be desperate to make his Ipswich debut at the weekend as they entertain Leeds at Portman Road, hoping to keep up their 100% record at the start of the campaign