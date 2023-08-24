Dean Henderson straight sale now likely with Crystal Palace leading the race



With the summer transfer deadline fast approaching, Manchester United are desperate to offload players and in the process raise some capital for further additions.

The goalkeeping position has seen plenty of change so far with long-serving goalie David de Gea leaving the club after 12 long years with Andre Onana coming in to replace him.

Academy graduates like Matej Kovar, Nathan Bishop, and Ondřej Mastný have all departed permanently with the club also willing to let go of Dean Henderson.

Henderson has been part of the opening two matchday squads

The England international was set to join Nottingham Forest, the club where he excelled on loan last season, but both clubs failed to agree on the conditions that would make the initial loan deal permanent.

Since then, following Tom Heaton’s injury, the United academy graduate has made the matchday squad for the opening two games with Erik ten Hag admitting that he always had Henderson in his plans.

The Peoples Person had reported that Crystal Palace had entered the race for the 26-year-old and the deal would most likely be a loan with an obligation to buy.

But with United struggling to sell players with deals for Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly stalling, the club have made a U-turn and are now prioritising a direct sale.

Journalist Alan Nixon, on his Patreon, has revealed that United are keen to sell Henderson for a fee which can then be utilised to bring in some much-needed reinforcements.

United want to sell Henderson, no more loans

The Red Devils are asking for a fee in the region of £20 million, something Forest cannot afford currently.

This makes Palace the favourites for his signature. Both clubs are in talks and the move is expected to be completed sometime next week.

It is almost guaranteed at this stage that Henderson will be leaving the club and United will subsequently bring in a reserve goalkeeper capable of challenging Onana.

United have been linked with Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir and Odysseas Vlachodimos of Benfica and it remains to be seen who ultimately comes in.