Former Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj trains alone at Sevilla

As another busy transfer window reaches its crescendo, there is still business to be done, with teams across Europe fine-tuning their squads heading into the new season.

Manchester United are hoping for further additions to Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, who have all joined the ranks at Old Trafford.

However, United need to sell before they can buy, leaving them facing a chaotic final week of the market.

Former United players are also making moves across Europe, and Adnan Januzaj is one of those still uncertain about where he will spend the upcoming campaign.

Januzaj is currently plying his trade at Sevilla, but the Spanish club wants to move the Belgian winger out on loan.

As reported by Spanish media, the 28-year-old is training alone in Seville, having failed to impress coach José Luis Mendilibar.

Januzaj spent last season on loan with Istanbul Basaksehir but didn’t do enough in Turkey for the club to want to make his move permanent this summer.

Furthermore, there has been no concrete interest from clubs for the winger, leaving Januzaj facing an uncertain future with no place in the Sevilla squad.

Januzaj has three years left on his contract in Seville, and the club hopes a team comes in to take the player on a loan deal before the end of the window.

Since leaving United in 2017, Januzaj spent five years with Real Sociedad, where he showed flashes of his talent but left the club on a free transfer before moving to Seville.

The Belgian played 63 times for United after bursting onto the scene under David Moyes at Old Trafford.

Januzaj looked to have the world at his feet but failed to find the consistency required to operate at the top level and eventually left the club with fans wondering what might have been after his superb start to life in the United first team.