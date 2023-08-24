Former Manchester United forward on the verge of re-joining Inter Milan

With the summer transfer window reaching its crescendo, teams across Europe are looking for last minute deals to fine tune their squads for the first half of the season.

Manchester United expect to be busy with both incomings and outgoings, as Erik ten Hag hopes for further reinforcements at Old Trafford.

Former Reds are making their moves to pastures new and Alexis Sanchez is one of those that has reportedly been snapped up in the final stages of the window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has broken the news that the ex-United and Arsenal man will be re-joining Inter Milan for the upcoming campaign.

Alexis Sánchez to Inter, here we go! He’s back on free transfer after spending one year at OM — agreement reached and medical booked on Friday ⚫️🔵🇨🇱 Sánchez will sign short term deal in the next days as he was waiting for Inter. He’s set to replace Joaquín Correa who joins OM. pic.twitter.com/JMn211pGlT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

Sanchez played for Inter in the 2021-22 season before leaving for Marseille where he enjoyed a decent season last year.

However, the Chilean left the French outfit at the end of his deal and has decided to go back to Inter on a free transfer.

The signing is all but sealed with Romano delivering his famous “here we go!” line, to confirm the move is imminent.

Sanchez is due in Italy for his medical tomorrow (Friday) and will likely be officially presented as an Inter player once again in the coming days.

The 34 year old was rumoured to be close to a move back to another former club in the shape of Barcelona, who have an Ousmane Dembele-sized hole in their attack after the Frenchman joined PSG this summer.

However, it was Inter that Sanchez wanted and he looks as though he will be granted his wish.

Unfortunately for Sanchez his time at Old Trafford failed to live up to billing after his blockbuster move from Arsenal in the winter of 2018.

The forward played 45 times for United, scoring just five times in what was an extremely disappointing spell in Manchester.

To his credit, despite entering the twilight of his career, Sanchez is still operating at a high level and will be looking forward to getting restarted under Simeone Inzaghi in Milan.