Galatasaray have contacted Manchester United’s top midfield target Sofyan Amrabat



More than the results, it is the performance put in by Manchester United in their opening two games of the new Premier League season that is most concerning.

The midfield currently has no balance with Erik ten Hag’s tactics allowing the opposition to counter with ease as both Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes have been caught way up the pitch.

Casemiro has struggled to contain the opponents on his own and has been easily bypassed, highlighting the need to recruit another defensive midfielder.

Defensive midfielder required at OT

Ten Hag is said to want to bring Fiorentina’s midfield general Sofyan Amrabat to Old Trafford. He knows the player well, having worked with him during his FC Utrecht days.

United had even agreed personal terms with the Moroccan last month but since then, it has gone awfully quiet with United unable to put in a bid.

The club have exhausted their limited transfer kitty in the process of signing Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund and have struggled to sell the likes of Donny van de Beek, Harry Maguire, and Scott McTominay.

Sky Sports pointed out that the 20-time English league champions are still trying to figure out whether they can afford to put in a bid if no midfielders are sold this window.

“United exploring whether a deal is possible without the need for a major departure. Fred has left for Fenerbahce in a deal worth €15m, while talks continue over a potential exit for Donny van de Beek.”

The Moroccan international was absent from his club’s last training session and was not named in their UEFA Conference League matchday squad, highlighting that the player is keen for a move away.

So far, the likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus all have tried to sign the 26-year-old while Al-Ahli offered a higher wage packet which the player rejected in favour of a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Galatasaray contact Amrabat’s representatives

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had also called up the midfielder in a bid to convince him to come to Anfield instead but so far, nothing has come of it.

But his brother Nordin Amrabat has told Mustafa Özgür Sancar of AS that Galatasaray have now contacted the player’s entourage and a deal could be possible.

“There is contact for Sofyan to join Galatasaray. I hope it happens,” said Nordin. It must be remembered that he was a former Gala player and hence it is not a certainty this deal will occur.

As of now, a move to the Premier League or La Liga is still the most plausible scenario for the Qatar World Cup star.