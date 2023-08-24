Granada CF in talks over loan deal with buy option for Man United starlet Alvaro Fernandez



With deadline day fast approaching, Manchester United need to decide the futures of not only first-team stars but also several academy graduates.

Manager Erik ten Hag has shown his ruthless streak when it comes to academy stars he felt were not ready for the step up to first-team football.

The club have sold the likes of James Garner, Matej Kovar, Zidane Iqbal, and Charlie Savage just to name a few during the Dutchman’s reign.

Alvaro Fernandez set to depart

More could be on the way and one academy starlet who is reportedly close to a move away from the club is young Spanish full-back Alvaro Fernandez.

The 20-year-old had enjoyed a fine loan spell at Championship side Preston North End last season, earning the club’s Young Player of the Year award for his efforts.

He was part of United’s pre-season squad but his usage by the manager during the friendlies clearly indicated that he is not yet to ready to usurp the established stars.

Despite Tyrell Malacia’s injury, the presence of Luke Shaw and the versatile Diogo Dalot means it is unlikely that the Spanish U-19 international will get much game time this season.

Exclusive: Granada CF are in formal talks with Manchester United to sign their young left-back Alvaro Fernandez on loan. Spanish side also want a buy option. Burnley have been keen on him too.

The Peoples Person had written about the interest of several Spanish teams including Real Betis in acquiring his services.

Premier League outfits Burnley and West Ham United were also linked with moves.

Despite being such a promising star, recent reports had indicated that a permanent deal could be on the cards with United reportedly asking for a paltry £6 million.

Granada want loan with option to buy, Burnley in the race as well

Sky Sports have since confirmed United’s stance on the former Real Madrid youth player.

“Granada CF are in formal talks with Manchester United to sign their young left-back Alvaro Fernandez on loan. Spanish side also want a buy option. Burnley have been keen on him too,” Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas tweeted.

United are desperate for funds this summer with the manager keen to strengthen further. Due to the difficulty in offloading senior stars, the club has been forced to let go of several academy graduates instead.

Buy-back clauses have been included in several deals and there is a chance Fernandez’s potential deal could include the same.