Hannibal Mejbri likely to be part of Nottingham Forest matchday squad



Two games into the new Premier League season and plenty of question marks have been raised regarding Manchester United’s displays so far.

Manager Erik ten Hag not only has to ensure his midfield functions properly going forward but also manage to get his attacking players to put away the chances created.

Injury concerns are also mounting in the centre of the park with new signing Mason Mount ruled out for at least a month while academy star Kobbie Mainoo remains sidelined.

Hannibal’s chance to shine

As per The Manchester Evening News, this could hand Hannibal Mejbri a chance to try and impress the Dutch manager and stake his claim for an extended stay in the first-team squad.

The Tunisian has a chance of making the matchday squad for the home game against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

“Mejbri, 20, is in contention to make the matchday squad for the Premier League visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday as Mason Mount is out injured and it is unclear if Harry Maguire will be fit,” the report stated.

The Peoples Person had written about United not wanting to sell the 20-year-old while they were contemplating which loan destination to choose for the versatile midfielder.

There has been interest from Premier League new boys Luton Town while former Premier League champions Leicester City have also been linked with a move. At one point, Borussia Dortmund were also said to be interested.

The combative midfielder’s current United deal expires next season with United holding the option of a further year and the Red Devils were said to be planning a contract extension before sending the player out on loan.

But with the midfield struggling for balance, injury concerns mounting and United unable to bring in the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch, there could still be a place in the first-team squad for the academy graduate.

Hannibal could yet stay at the club

“Mejbri’s future is likely dependent on whether other players depart from similar positions,” is what the MEN report states.

There is still a chance the likes of Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay leave, which could further open up a chance for Hannibal.

The Tunisia international has already shown that he has outgrown academy football and has already proven himself in the Championship, played 41 times on loan for Birmingham City last season, with 23 of them being starts.

He has represented the United first team three times so far, making his debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before playing twice under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Hannibal had joined the club’s academy from Monaco in a €10 million deal back in 2019.