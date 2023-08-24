Luke Shaw: Manchester United left back sidelined with muscular injury



Manchester United left back Luke Shaw has suffered a muscular injury and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time.

David Ornstein has confirmed the same.

The club is currently assessing the severity of Shaw’s injury, hoping that the defender will be sidelined for weeks rather than months.

Shaw’s importance to the Red Devils cannot be overstated.

Last season, he played a pivotal role in ensuring United’s qualification for the Champions League and their triumph in the League Cup.

Demonstrating his versatility, Shaw was deployed both as a left-back and a centre-back. His technical proficiency has been instrumental in building plays from the back, a quality that United heavily relies upon.

The start of the new season saw Shaw featuring in the opening two matches, but the recent loss to Tottenham Hotspur has already raised concerns about United’s form.

Shaw, despite not being at his best recently, remains a crucial cog in the team’s defensive setup. His absence will undoubtedly be felt.

This injury setback isn’t just a concern for Manchester United but also for the England national team. With the upcoming European Championship qualifiers on the horizon, England’s defensive options are dwindling.

John Stones and Tyrone Mings are already on the injury list, and Shaw’s absence further depletes the defensive resources ahead of their match against Ukraine on September 9.

For Man United, who are already navigating a rocky start to the season, Shaw’s injury is a significant blow.

The team will need to adapt quickly, potentially rethinking their build-up play and defensive strategies. With the season still in its early stages, the Red Devils will be hoping for a swift recovery for Shaw and a return to winning ways.