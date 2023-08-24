Manchester United close to agreeing one-year deal with Johny Evans



Manchester United are on the brink of sealing a one-year contract with veteran defender Jonny Evans.

According to The Telegraph, Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the 35 year old and is willing to keep him at the club for a season.

This decision could significantly affect Harry Maguire’s tenure at Old Trafford.

Evans, 35, is no stranger to the Red Devils. Having risen through the academy ranks, he played almost 200 games for United before his transfer in 2015.

After leaving Leicester City at the end of last season, Evans initially trained with United’s Under-21 team to maintain his fitness.

However, his performance caught the eye of United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, who saw Evans as an experienced backup option for the centre-half position.

With nearly 500 club games under his belt, most of which are in the Premier League, and 102 caps for Northern Ireland, Evans’s experience is undeniable.

His impressive stints at West Bromwich Albion and Leicester post-United further solidify his credentials.

The potential return of Evans raises questions about United’s transfer strategy. With Maguire’s future already in doubt, especially after United accepted a £30 million bid from West Ham (which eventually fell through), adding Evans as a sixth option at centre-back complicates matters.

Maguire, who was acquired for a whopping £80 million in 2019, has seen his position at the club become increasingly precarious, having been stripped of the captaincy and falling behind in the pecking order.

Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez are Ten Hag’s preferred centre-back duo, with Victor Lindelof and even left-back Luke Shaw being chosen over Maguire last season.

This move prompts a broader question: Should Manchester United be investing in younger talent instead?

While Evans’s return might be seen as a cost-effective solution, it could also be perceived as penny-pinching by a club of United’s stature.

Instead of relying on past players, many argue that the club should be scouting fresh, young talent to build a future-proof squad.