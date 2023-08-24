Manchester United could lose Andre Onana for up to four games following recent update

Manchester United could be without first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana for four games this season, given recent reports of the player’s potential return to the Cameroon national team.

Actu Foot Afrique released a post on X yesterday suggesting that Man United’s new star shot-stopper could return to the Cameroon international team in September during the international break.

🚨 André Onana devrait faire son retour avec le Cameroun en septembre ! 🇨🇲🦁 pic.twitter.com/pe2NopbhAU — 🏆 Actu Foot Afrique (@ActuFootAfrique) August 23, 2023

In a companion article, the outlet cites a source close to Onana as saying “The [Cameroonian] Government has been negotiating with the player to return to the selection for at least six months. The love he has above all for his country will probably lead him to accept this outstretched hand from the Government.”

Should this claim prove correct, it would be Onana’s first appearance for his national team since last December, when he decided to retire from international football.

Previously his national team’s first-choice keeper, Onana started in Cameroon’s opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup – a 1-0 loss to Switzerland.

He was subsequently dropped from the team by head coach Rigobert Song following a fallout between the two.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Song demanded that Onana switch to a more traditional goalkeeping style; a request that the 27 year old refused.

Following the team’s subsequent 3-3 draw against Serbia, Song spoke out about his decision to drop Onana, confirming, “he is set aside for indiscipline. I prefer to preserve the interest of the group than that of an individual. I took my responsibilities and I assume[d] [them].”

Since parting ways with the Cameroon national squad, sporadic reports have emerged of Onana’s potential return to the fold.

In March, Italian news outlet Gazzetta reported that Onana could return to the national squad because of the poor performances of his replacement.

Sports News Africa reported in May that the Cameroonian Football Federation applied to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for visa facilitation for eight players, among whom was Onana.

Ultimately, Onana’s return to international football is yet to materialize.

Should Onana return to Cameroon this time, he would potentially be selected once again as his team’s first-choice goalkeeper for the upcoming African Cup of Nations 2023 tournament.

The tournament is set to run from January 13 until February 11 next year, covering four Premier League games.