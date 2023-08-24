Manchester United reject bid for Mary Earps

Manchester United women have rejected a bid for England goalkeeper Mary Earps from an unnamed club.

Sky Sports reported that the bid was a world record for a goalkeeper in the women’s game.

Earps has just one year left on her contract with the Red Devils and is considered to be the best shot-stopper in the world right now.

Earps played in all seven of England’s matches at the World Cup, making some crucial saves along the way to ensure progression to the final.

She was England’s best player in their 1-0 defeat which saw Spain crowned Champions and also saved a penalty from Spain’s Jenni Hermoso, making her the first keeper, male or female, to save a penalty in normal time in a World Cup final.

United signed Earps from Wolfsburg in 2019 and she has played every minute of their league games for the past four seasons.

She won The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper award in February, the WSL Golden Glove in May and the World Cup Golden Glove this summer.

United have insisted that Earps is not for sale at any cost and according to The Daily Mail, they are negotiating a new contract with the Lionesses star.

The WSL transfer window closes on September 14, it is unclear who made the bid.

It comes on the same day as Nike bowed to the pressure and announced a limited number of Earps’ World Cup goalkeeper shirts would be on sale.

Manchester United lost two of their first team players at the conclusion of last season.

Ona Batlle, now a World Cup winner, left for Barcelona whilst Alessia Russo moved to Arsenal.

United will surely do whatever it takes to hold on to Earps.