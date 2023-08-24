Manchester United submit offer for Odysseas Vlachodimos

Manchester United are stepping up their attempts to land a new goalkeeper.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils have extended an official offer to Vlachodimos, with a potential contract running until 2028.

❗️🆕: Understand that Odysseas #Vlachodimos has received an official offer from ManUtd. He could sign a contract until 2028. ➡️ It’s a verbal agreement in principle

➡️ Price valuation: Around €15m. Ten Hag wants him but there’s no final decision as Altay #Bayindir is also… pic.twitter.com/9l0fd8X7aC — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 24, 2023

The report indicates that while there’s a verbal agreement in principle, the deal is yet to be finalized.

The price valuation for the Benfica shot-stopper is believed to be around €15 million.

Vlachodimos, with his agile reflexes and commanding presence, has been a standout performer in the Primeira Liga.

His ability to communicate effectively with the backline, coupled with his assertiveness during set-pieces, ensures that the defence remains organized.

This quality would be particularly beneficial for United, providing an additional layer of security and coordination in the defensive third.

His potential move to Old Trafford would undoubtedly add depth and competition to the goalkeeping ranks.

Altay Bayindir is also reportedly in contention, making the goalkeeping acquisition a two-horse race.

Bayindir, with his impressive displays for Fenerbahçe, has caught the attention of several European elites, and it’s no surprise that Ten Hag is considering him as an option.

Should Vlachodimos make the switch to Manchester, he would be gearing up to challenge Andre Onana for the number one spot.

Such a scenario could be beneficial for the club, as healthy competition often brings out the best in players.