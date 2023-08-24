Manchester United target Gabri Veiga to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli



The transfer window remains full of shocking twists and turns, mainly due to Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a major player in the market.

Another arrived recently to add to their escapades as they try to gain global recognition for their league.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Gabri Veiga, Celta de Vigo’s highly-rated player, is on his way to Al-Ahli after their bid was accepted and the player said yes.

EXCLUSIVE: Gabri Veiga to Al Ahli, here we go! Bid accepted by Celta, player also said yes 🚨🟢🇸🇦 Coach Jaissle was crucial for Veiga to accept. Al Ahli sign their secret top target. Saudi side want to invest on world best talents — and now they also got the gem Gabri Veiga. pic.twitter.com/8xfOMyiUTS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2023

It marks an unexpected end to the transfer race for one of the hottest talents on the market.

Veiga had a breakout season with Celta last year, scoring 11 goals and notching four assists in 36 league appearances.

His positional versatility and talent had led to pretty much every big club being linked with a move for him, Manchester United included.

Recently, he was reportedly close to joining Napoli, but the Saudi side appear to have made an irrefutable offer at the eleventh hour.

United were reportedly even in the front seat for his signature near the beginning of the transfer window, with a transfer termed as “likely” in June.

However, since then, they turned their attentions to Mason Mount, eventually securing him in a deal that could reach £60 million.

The interest in Veiga, however, never subsided. The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and other registered their interest as it turned into a bidding war.

Ultimately, Napoli stole a march on everyone, with Fabrizio Romano going as far as to say his famed “Here we go” to this deal.

However, if the emergence of Saudi Arabia has shown anything this season, it’s that they can’t be written off from any race once they make their minds to enter it.

Gabri Veiga is a departure from the usual player the league is signing. He’s a talent whose best is yet to come and was chased by every European elite.

To get him to sign on the dotted line in such circumstances is a certified statement of intent by the Gulf country.

