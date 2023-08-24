Manchester United’s striker struggles with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial continue

Manchester United have endured an unconvincing start to the Premier League season after a fortunate victory against Wolves in the opening fixture was followed by defeat away at Tottenham.

Erik ten Hag’s side have only mustered one goal in the first two games and are clearly struggling in front of goal with the solitary strike coming from centre back Raphael Varane.

Marcus Rashford has started the season through the middle and has cut a forlorn figure as United stuttered through the opening games.

After scoring 30 goals last season, Rashford was chosen to lead the line in the opening weeks whilst new signing Rasmus Hojlund gets up to speed.

However, the English forward has failed to deliver and simply must be deployed on the left flank where he was so dangerous last year, sentiments echoed by Samuel Luckhurst, Chief Manchester United writer for the Manchester Evening News.

“Erik ten Hag has persisted with him at the tip of a blunt arrow. Rashford claimed a career-best haul of 30 goals last season as a left winger. Now he is firing blanks as a striker,” says Luckhurst.

Rashford looks, at best, disinterested when used through the middle and Luckhurst has questioned the attitude of the United man when he playing as a centre-forward.

“Rashford has regressed and so has his body language. The game was not 20 minutes old at Tottenham on Saturday and he hoisted his arms in despair at not receiving the ball. He (Rashford) is visibly tenser when pitted against centre-backs rather than a full-back,” he writes.

Then comes the curious case of Anthony Martial. United’s only natural number nine on the books outside of new signing, Hojlund, and despite being named as part of the squad in the first two games has only managed a five minute cameo with the game dead and buried against Spurs.

Martial is clearly not part of Ten Hag’s plans but it looks as though he will, once more, survive a summer sale with United’s inability to move players on as evident as ever.

Despite Martial’s issues, he still, somehow, represents United’s best option through the middle and it would be negligent of Ten Hag not to use him when Nottingham Forest come to town on Saturday.

Ten Hag cannot persist with Rashford through middle and Luckhurst backs the Frenchmen to play the lead role against Forest.

“He cannot against Nottingham Forest (start the same team) and the situation is so desperate Martial has to be considered as a starter after his cameo at Spurs,” writes Luckhurst.

With the news that Rasmus Hojlund may not make his bow until after the international break, one of Martial and Rashford needs to step up to ensure United aren’t well behind the chasing pack before the season is really up-and-running.