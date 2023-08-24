Manchester United swoop for Santos’ Marcos Leonardo to further strengthen the attack



Two games into the Premier League season, and Manchester United’s attack, or the lack of it, is already ringing the alarm bells.

As it stands, Raphael Varane is the club’s top scorer after two games and a Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction of a statement win is more hope than expectation.

In such a scenario, the club could be preparing to make a late swoop for Marcos Leonardo, one of Brazilian football’s premier wonderkids.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that United have “swooped, ready to offer €20m + €5m in bonuses” for the striking prodigy.

The club is in competition with their former manager’s team, Jose Mourinho‘s AS Roma.

The Serie A club has been reported as the frontrunner for the striker, but the outlet reports that they could also go for Willian Jose, with Tammy Abraham also returning from injury soon.

United’s interest, however, is not new. The People’s Person had previously reported that United had joined the race for Leonardo at the start of August.

Since then, the club signed Rasmus Hojlund but he arrived injured and hasn’t played a minute yet for the club.

The decision to part ways with Mason Greenwood has also led the club to do a pivot in their transfer plans, with another striker prioritised over any other position.

The report of the bid for Leonardo, therefore, backs up the notion that United are going all-in to secure another striker before the window ends.

Leonardo is in the midst of a breakout season, scoring 16 times and getting four assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

As another 20-year-old prospect, pairing him alongside Hojlund in the club’s striking department could sort out that frontline for the next decade and beyond.

