Mason Greenwood decision causes Manchester United to shift priorities in transfer market



The decision to have Mason Greenwood not continue with the Manchester United first-team appears to have put the club’s transfer strategy in panic mode.

The People’s Person recently reported that United were reconsidering their decision to send Facundo Pellistri on loan because of this.

Now, the latest report by The Sun indicates that the club is prioritising another striker in the window over other positions.

It is expected to have a domino effect on the futures of all their transfer targets if that’s the case, chief of them being Sofyan Amrabat.

The Moroccan’s transfer to United has seemed like a matter of when and not if, but if this report is to be believed, he could be left in limbo as United go searching for a striker.

It lines up with the earlier report that United initially wanted to get Greenwood back into the team.

It was only after intense public backlash turned into a PR nightmare did the club decided to make a U-turn on their decision.

Therefore, with only a week left in the market, they are having to look frantically for further attacking reinforcements before strengthening any other position in the squad.

Amrabat is unlikely to appreciate United’s stance since he has reportedly rejected the advances of other clubs because he preferred a move to United instead.

The midfielder has even been benched for Fiorentina’s games so far, with an expectation that he won’t be named in their European competition squad either.

The end of Amrabat’s time at the Serie A club was thought to be quickly approaching but this unexpected pivot in the market by United will leave him scrambling to either mend relations with an existing club or go to a team he rejected earlier.

That is hardly an enviable position to be in and would add another tale to United’s window which promised so much when it started but has since gone off the rails.

