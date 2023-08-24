Micah Richards calls out Bruno Fernandes for his attitude during Manchester United games

Manchester United have had a busy summer thus far with three new players joining the ranks at Old Trafford, as Erik ten Hag moulds his squad in his own image ahead of his second season at the helm.

The boss also made the major decision to change his captain and promoted Bruno Fernandes to the role, in place of Harry Maguire.

Ten Hag’s decision has been largely praised with Fernandes the outstanding candidate to replace Maguire, who has lost his way badly in the last 18 months.

However, United’s season has got off to a rocky start and the Portuguese’s attitude on the pitch, espcially in the defat to Tottenham Hotspur, has been called into question by former Premier League defender Micah Richards.

United’s fortunate victory on the opening day against Wolves was followed up with that defeat away to Spurs , leaving Fernandes and the rest of the squad frustrated.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the former Manchester City man, speaking on his ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast with BBC colleagues Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, questioned the United skipper’s leadership skills.

Micah Richards is NOT impressed with Bruno Fernandes 😬 pic.twitter.com/oVYoivG86M — Mail Sport (@MailSport) August 23, 2023

“I feel like his body language on the pitch is disturbing the rest of the players and it’s just not a good look at all. It’s pathetic at times,” said Richards

Fernandes has never been shy in showing his emotion on the pitch with his will to win clear for all to see.

The Portuguese star was booked in the defeat to Spurs for remonstrating with referee Michael Oliver despite team captains having the authority to do so.

The 28-year-old’s frustrations are regularly highlighted by rival fans and pundits alike and there’s a worry that this may have an effect on how officials treat the United man this season.

This may be something Ten Hag and Fernandes will need to be aware of throughout the campaign, given his importance to the team. They will be desperate to see him avoid any needless suspensions.

One thing is for sure, the playmaker’s commitment to the club should never be questioned and there’s no doubt he will continue to do whatever it takes for the team to be a success on the pitch.