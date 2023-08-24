Rasmus Hojlund could be set for Manchester United debut against Nottingham Forest



In a news that would delight the fans, Rasmus Hojlund could be set for his Manchester United debut against Nottingham Forest.

The Sun reports that United are hopeful Hojlund has recovered to the extent that he can be named on the bench for the 3 PM kickoff on Saturday.

Hojlund was signed from Atalanta in a deal with about £70 million but he had arrived injured.

The Dane hasn’t played a single minute for the club, competitive or otherwise, as United have huffed and puffed in attack because the Marcus Rashford as the striker experiment has failed spectacularly.

Earlier reports suggested that Hojlund’s injury could be worse than initially feared, so this one directly contrasts it.

However, a common suggestion has been that his debut will come against Arsenal on September 3, after which a two-week international break will help him settle completely at the club.

It would be a shock if Hojlund was to appear in the Forest game.

The 20-year-old figures to be a crucial part of the United attack this season. Therefore, it would hardly be ideal to rush him back into action, risking further injury.

The issue he is suffering from reportedly pertains to his back.

Aggravation to the back could lead to long-term problems, something which Marcus Rashford faced difficulty in coming back from.

If Hojlund’s problem is along the same lines, the smart thing to do will be to let him take his time with the recovery and only put him on the field when he’s completely medically cleared.

Still, if his debut were to happen against Forest, many fans’ Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction would turn in United’s favour as a natural striker has been sorely missed in both of their fixtures so far.

