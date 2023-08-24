Rasmus Hojlund expected to be out of action until after the international break



Manchester United’s newest signing, Rasmus Hojlund, is likely to have his debut delayed.

Fans were eagerly awaiting to see the young striker in action against Nottingham Forest this weekend, but it now seems they will have to wait a bit longer.

According to Samuel Luckhurst (Manchester Evening News), the Danish striker won’t return until after the September international break.

Hojlund’s journey to Old Trafford was nothing short of a rollercoaster. The 20-year-old, who has an impressive record of 27 goals in 87 club games, was initially on the radar of several top European clubs.

While United’s football director, John Murtough, was in Bergamo discussing a potential transfer with Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain made a sudden bid for the young talent.

This prompted Murtough to rush back to Manchester, abandoning his plans to join the rest of the United staff in San Diego. A £72 million deal was sealed just two days later.

Described as a “rough diamond” by senior figures at Manchester United, there were high hopes for Hojlund. Some even termed the signing a “gamble”, given the hefty price tag.

The initial strategy was for Hojlund to sit out certain matches, allowing Marcus Rashford to take the lead up front. Interestingly, Anthony Martial, who has been United’s primary No.9, wasn’t even part of this conversation.

For now, United fans will have to be patient and hope that Hojlund’s recovery is swift and smooth.

The anticipation for his debut will only grow, and when the time comes, all eyes will be on this “rough diamond” to shine.