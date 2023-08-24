Sheffield United interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson

Manchester United face a busy end to this summer’s transfer market with further outgoings and incomings expected at the club.

United have secured the services of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund for a combined fee north of £150 million so far this window.

Erik ten Hag is keen for further additions but first the club needs to offload players before they can think about bringing any more in.

One player whose future surely lies away from Old Trafford is goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

United are open to offers for the English shot-stopper, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

As reported by Manchester World, Sheffield United have emerged as a possible destination for Henderson, who had almost burnt his bridges with United last season.

An ill-advised interview at the start of last season in which he accused the club of broken promises while also questioning senior figures, left the relationship between club and player in tatters.

Sheffield United join Forest and Crystal Palace in registering interest in Henderson, with a loan-to-buy deal the most likely at this stage.

Henderson knows Bramall Lane well after spending two seasons with The Blades between 2018-2020 where he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Since then, Sheffield United have been to the Championship and back and they hope Henderson will help them stay in the top-flight this season.

United are in talks to sign another back-up keeper and it is believed Henderson will leave the club if, and when, a deal for a number two is finalised.

Henderson has played 29 times for United and despite a spell between the sticks under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has never really reached the levels required to keep hold of the number one shirt at Old Trafford.

A move looks to be the best solution for both Henderson and the club, with the keeper still harbouring dreams of playing for England in the future.