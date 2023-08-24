Should Manchester United make a move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet?

Manchester United face a busy end to the summer transfer window, with Erik ten Hag’s squad still looking for reinforcements across the park.

So far, Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have joined the ranks at Old Trafford, but Ten Hag needs more to bridge the gap between United and the top of the table.

United’s lacklustre start to the season has underlined just this: after struggling past Wolves on the opening day, defeat at Tottenham in their second fixture has left fans in no doubt that improvements are required.

However, United need to sell before they can buy and are having trouble offloading first-team players.

It’s clear Ten Hag is hoping to bolster his options in defence, and the club will have to get creative with funds tights and time ticking toward the end of the window.

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is available for loan and has been offered back to Premier League rivals Tottenham after spending last season on loan in London.

Lenglet performed well for Spurs last season, adapting to the English league and showing his quality throughout the campaign.

The Frenchman would provide Ten Hag with solid backup to his first choice centre-back pairing of Rapha Varane and Lisandro Martinez and, additionally, mean any funds raised in the last week of the window could be spent elsewhere.

Lenglet has been linked with a move to Old Trafford before, so the club are aware of the talent of the 28-year-old.

Lenglet would provide an upgrade on Harry Maguire, who has been placed on the transfer list at Old Trafford.

Maguire looked to be on the way out of the club after West Ham had a £30million accepted for the England international, but the deal fell through after failing to agree personal terms.

Any money United raise in the final stages of the window will be reinvested into the first team, and the loan capture of Lenglet would allow Ten Hag to upgrade his midfield options.