Unnamed Albanian club interested in handing Mason Greenwood a career lifeline



An unnamed Albanian club is interested in giving Mason Greenwood the chance to revive his career.

After months of holding an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Greenwood’s arrest and subsequent trial, Manchester United finally confirmed that they had decided to part ways with the forward.

Club CEO Richard Arnold told supporters in an open letter that under the circumstances it was no longer possible for Greenwood to continue playing at Old Trafford.

The Carrington academy graduate himself issued a statement where he outlined his desire to get back to playing soon and rebuilding his life.

Many teams have reportedly already made contact with United to explore the possibility of signing Greenwood.

However, AS Roma and Saudi Arabian outfits have distanced themselves from suggestions they are actively pursuing the 21-year-old.

talkSPORT now reports that there is a club in Kategoria Superiore, the Albanian football league, that is keen on adding Greenwood to their ranks.

They have apparently already registered their interest in the Englishman.

United have about a week to find a resolution to their Greenwood situation before the transfer window officially closes.

If this happens before the player is gone, Erik ten Hag’s side will most likely have to arrive at a mutual arrangement where Greenwood’s contract is terminated, effectively allowing him to sign for someone else as a free agent.

It remains to be seen whether the Albanian outfit will pay a fee for the striker.

The Red Devils were encouraged to donate any proceeds they make from parting ways with Greenwood to charitable organizations concerned with handling domestic abuse matters.

