Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino offered to Man United following Antony’s struggles this season



Manchester United have not had the best of starts to their new Premier League campaign and it is clear to see that manager Erik ten Hag needs more support in the transfer market.

The midfield is an obvious cause for concern while the attack continues to be profligate, which is not helping matters. The team has created chances, but there is nobody who is putting them away.

A lot has already been written about Marcus Rashford‘s struggles while playing up front but not many have touched upon the fact that Antony is yet to show any significant improvement despite this being his second season in England.

Antony’s lacklustre start

His first season yielded four goals in the league with three coming in his first three games. Since then, he has struggled massively to impact games in the top flight.

The Brazilian is still showing the same tendency of holding on to the ball when better options are available while his obvious ploy of cutting in and shooting has not worked out with most defenders aware that he will not go on the outside.

Facundo Pellistri has come on in both games and shown a more direct approach but the manager is still not convinced that the Uruguayan can cut it when starting games.

There are plenty of reports stating that a loan move is close and if the former Penarol winger leaves, the club will be left without a backup right-winger with Jadon Sancho usually operating either on the left or as the false nine.

Amad Diallo is currently injured and if Pellistri leaves, the club might be forced to dip into the market according to United Muppetiers, a popular source of United news on social media.

They have revealed that Villareal’s versatile forward Yéremy Pino has been offered to the Red Devils by the player’s representatives.

“Manchester United have been linked with Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino – his representatives have offered him to United. He was on the list of right-wingers the club was keeping an eye on.”

Yeremy Pino offered to United

The Spaniard’s name was in the list which incidentally also had Antony, current Tottenham Hotspur man Dejan Kulusevski, AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze and Ousmane Dembele, currently of Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old is valued at €40 million as per Transfermarkt and his current deal lasts until 2027. His versatility is another added bonus with the player capable of playing all across the front line.

But Pino registered four goals and seven assists in 46 appearances across all competitions last season, highlighting the same inconsistencies that Antony suffers from.

With United operating on a limited budget, it makes very little sense to bring in yet another inconsistent right-winger for big money when there are obvious deficiencies to solve in midfield and in the striker’s position.