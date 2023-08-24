West Ham United expected to come back with fresh bid for Man United midfielder Scott McTominay



Manchester United have struggled in their opening two games of the new Premier League season, with critics pointing at their lack of balance in midfield as being the key flaw.

In both games, opposition attackers have had an easy outlet for counter-attacking through the middle with both new signing Mason Mount and skipper Bruno Fernandes frequently caught up front.

Casemiro, so far, has failed to handle all this on his own and it is clear to see that he needs support either through the transfer market or from within the squad.

Mounting injuries could mean McTominay gets a chance

During pre-season, the Dutch boss had played academy starlet Kobbie Mainoo alongside the holding midfielder in a bid to provide more protection to the backline.

But since he is injured, the only other option available at Ten Hag’s disposal is Scott McTominay. But despite the team’s struggles against Tottenham Hotspur, Ten Hag did not turn to the Scotsman.

The Scottish international started last season on a confident note, even managing to keep Casemiro out of the team at one point. But once the former Real Madrid star got up to speed, opportunities started decreasing for the Scot.

He did not manage to fill the void adequately during Casemiro’s multiple suspensions, but he still remains the only player capable of playing in that defensive midfield role other than Casemiro.

Former United skipper Gary Neville has suggested that Ten Hag is not a fan of the academy graduate and he is “almost managing him [McTominay] out of the club”, but even those plans have not materialised.

He was initially the subject of interest from Newcastle United but United’s asking price of £50 million meant they looked elsewhere and brought in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Recently, West Ham United bid a combined £60 million for both McTominay and Harry Maguire but United did not accept the bid as they valued the 26-year-old at £40 million.

Even though there is an obvious gap in the United squad currently, United might still end up selling the midfielder, and the Hammers are expected to come back in for him towards the end of the window.

The Evening Standard has reported that David Moyes still wants another midfielder and they have sufficient money from the Declan Rice sale to afford the United star. McTominay, however, is not the only name on the list.

Hammers to come back for McTominay

“The UEFA Conference League winners are expected to continue spending big until deadline day on September 1 after banking a club-record £105m from Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal in July, along with a further £30m in other player sales.

“Chelsea duo Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher are braced for further interest from the Hammers, as is Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.”

McTominay’s departure could make sense if United land Sofyan Amrabat in the coming days. But so far, the club have failed to make a bid.

If that does not stick, Ten Hag could fall short in a key area and it could turn out to be a long season for the Reds in that case.