Predicted Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Diogo Dalot and Christian Eriksen to return



Erik ten Hag will be without key defender Luke Shaw when he selects his Manchester United side to face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford tomorrow.

It was announced late last night that Shaw has picked up a bad injury that could see him sidelined for an extended period.

Shaw’s natural replacement, Tyrell Malacia, is still out of action after sustaining an impact injury that ruled him out of the entire pre-season.

Mason Mount is also out after picking up a thigh injury against Spurs that is set to keep him out of action for four to six weeks.

Kobbie Mainoo, Tom Heaton and Amad are also injured. Harry Maguire is 50/50 for the game.

Mount’s position could be filled by Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay or Donny van de Beek.

Eriksen was the first choice alongside Casemiro last season so he seems the most likely deputy.

Elsewhere it seems probable that the manager will ring the changes up front after his forwards drew a blank in goals and assists in their first two games of the season.

Marcus Rashford has looked very uncomfortable in the centre forward role and should revert to the left wing to replace the largely ineffective Alejandro Garnacho.

Antony has not fared much better on the right wing and could be replaced by Jadon Sancho or Facu Pellistri.

Anthony Martial could be restored to the centre forward role despite having only played a few minutes against Spurs as his lengthy return from injury continues.

He did play in the behind-closed-doors match against Burnley on Wednesday, which could have brought his fitness up to a level sufficient to finally start a game.

Some reports have claimed that new signing Rasmus Hojlund could be fit enough to be named on the bench tomorrow and that he could even make his debut.

However, other outlets say that the Dane’s introduction to the team could be delayed until after the international break.

All in all, we think that Rashford – Martial – Sancho is the most likely front three.

At the back, in terms of replacing Shaw, Ten Hag has the choice of playing Diogo Dalot at left back or throwing in the inexperienced but talented Alvaro Fernandez.

Another option could be to bring Victor Lindelof in at centre back and push Lisandro Martinez out to the flank.

With Andre Onana in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Raphael Varane at RB and RCB and captain Bruno Fernandes in the number 8/10 role, this then is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game: