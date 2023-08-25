Altay Bayindir snapped at Istanbul Airport en route to Manchester United



Altay Bayindir is on his way to England to join Manchester United.

Turkish reporter Sercan Hamzaoglu has posted a photo of the goalkeeper arriving at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul.

✈️ Altay Bayındır, Manchester United’a transferi için Atatürk Havalimanı Genel Havacılık Terminali’nden birazdan İngiltere’ye gidecek. 💶 Altay Bayındır, çıkış maddesinin biraz üzerinde satıldı, 6-6.5 Milyon Euro bandında. 📌 Bir sonraki satıştan da Fenerbahçe’nin payı olacak. pic.twitter.com/6nYuda3ytZ — Sercan Hamzaoğlu (@sercanhamzaolu) August 25, 2023

“Bayındır, the national goalkeeper, whom Fenerbahçe said goodbye to in the Twente match, is going to England to sign a contract with Manchester United,” the reporter said in a companion article.

The 25 year old is widely expected to become Andre Onana’s backup at United, with Dean Henderson close to a move away from the club.

Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are all fighting over his £20 million signature (€23m).

Hamzaoglu also claims that United will be paying “slightly over the exit clause” for the Turkish shot stopper.

The fee is said to be in the region of €6 million – €6.5 million.

Bayindir’s release clause is reported to be €5 million.

It is unclear as to why United are paying an amount higher than set in the player’s contract. On the surface of it, it seems like another example of incompetent negotiating by United’s director of football, John Murtough, and his team.

In addition, Fenerbahçe have negotiated a sell-on clause into the deal.

If United are able to get close to €23 million for Henderson, the difference in values might allow Erik ten Hag to complete one of his desired transfer deals.

This is likely to be midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, although Luke Shaw‘s injury and Bayern Munich’s prevarication over the transfer of Benjamin Pavard to Inter Milan might allow United to make a last-ditch swoop for the French international.