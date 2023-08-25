Christian Eriksen tells Manchester United they have to improve



Christian Eriksen has admitted that the Manchester United squad are disappointed with their shaky start to the season, and has underscored the need for collective improvement.

Speaking to MUTV, the Danish midfielder revealed, “We are not in the place we wanted to be results-wise.”

A lucky opening day win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, in which the away side were by far the better team, was followed by a decisive 0-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

With both teams in transitional periods with brand new managers, United would have been expecting six points from six and a chance to flex their attacking prowess.

Instead, Erik ten Hag’s side are in a state of increasing crisis with Raphaël Varane the only goal scorer thus far.

Eriksen concedes that the team “will have to work a lot to change” both the mood around Old Trafford and the performance levels following the disappointing result in London.

The Dane was quick to stress it is still early in the season, with United enduring an even worse start last year. A successful season ensued after two dismal losses to Brighton and Brentford in the first two game of Ten Hag’s tenure.

Eriksen believes his team can recreate this uplift in form: “…I think we all know that we can and we want to be a lot better.”

The former Tottenham man has begun the season from the bench, following the acquisition of Mason Mount from Chelsea. Mount has assumed Eriksen’s place in the team, but has been operating in a different manner to the Dane.

United’s new number seven has been positioned far higher up the pitch than Eriksen was last season, instructed to initiate a high-press designed to force turnovers near the opposition’s goal.

The efficacy of this choice has been unclear thus far, with a combination of midield imbalance and poor finishing exacerbating United’s poor performances.

Mount is set to miss the next four to six weeks however. Reports indicate the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury earlier in the week as United’s treatment table begins to grow unfortunately busy.

This suggests Eriksen is in line for a return to the starting eleven, albeit uncertain whether he will be instructed to play in a similar manner to the far more energetic and tireless Mount.

The Dane’s intelligent use of the ball and ability to drop deep, to progress play from there will be welcome additions to the midfield unit however.

Casemiro will no doubt be happy to see a familiar face alongside him in the trenches, rather than the being lone figure he’s painted in the middle of United’s team so far this season.

