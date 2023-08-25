Erik ten Hag says Rasmus Hojlund is not ready to play against Nottingham Forest



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says new signing Rasmus Hojlund is close to fitness, but not close enough to play any part this weekend.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League tie against Nottingham Forest, the boss confirmed:

“Not for tomorrow. It’s near. Today is the first time he came into team training so next week I expect him to do a full week.

“He’s very near to making the squad.”

Ten Hag was also asked about another forward, Mason Greenwood, and whether he had wanted the player back after his suspension due to criminal proceedings.

“Look, we are not where we want to be with our team, I have a lot of work and a lot of focus on my team, so I focus on the players who are available,” he said.

“I only have statements about our performance, our squad, where we have to improve because it’s clear, we have to improve. I have to put every effort in to get the team to perform.”

The manager also responded to questions about the injuries to Luke Shaw and Mason Mount.

“That is the situation, it’s normal, top football, you got to the limits, injuries coming up, always disappointing but you have to deal with it and construct a squad. And deal with it,” he remarked.

“We can’t do that [put a timescale], it’s personal these days, they will be for some period absent where Luke will be longer than Mason.”

A question was also asked about how long it would be before Shaw’s understudy Tyrell Malacia would be available.

“Will also take a few weeks before he will be back,” the manager replied.

“Definitely, we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that. We thought before the season about this scenario, it could happen, you hope to avoid. But if it happens you have to be ready for it.”

Asked if he is happy with his midfield, the boss said:

“You always have to analyse clinically and that assessment is not right, it was about the back and the front, not about the midfield [against Spurs].

“That is why we were open. I said that straight after the game.”

Casemiro’s fitness was also an issue put to the boss during the presser.

“If you see the numbers, you see he’s fully fit. I have no doubts they can do it. After 35 mins against Spurs he didn’t do it anymore and we were first across the rank of fitness.”

Ten Hag refused to be drawn on Eric Bailly‘s future, saying “If we have any news, we will communicate it immediately, but since we don’t, we cannot say anything about it.”

