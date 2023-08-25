Facundo Pellistri compares Manchester United to Harvard University



Manchester United’s young winger, Facundo Pellistri, has drawn an intriguing comparison between training with the Red Devils and receiving an education at the prestigious Harvard University.

In a recent interview with the club’s media, the Uruguayan international highlighted the immense value of training with top-tier players and the unparalleled learning experience it offers.

“Being here, all the players are top players,” Pellistri remarked. “Every session is like being at Harvard because you have the best of the best. So, in training, you improve a lot.”

The 21-year-old’s journey with United has been a blend of promise and patience.

After a couple of loan spells with Alaves in La Liga, Pellistri returned to Old Trafford and made a notable impact during the pre-season, scoring a crucial equaliser against Athletic Club in Dublin.

His performances have earned him cameo appearances in the Premier League’s opening fixtures, showcasing his potential and growth.

While Pellistri has shown glimpses of his talent, the question remains: Will he get an extended run in the team?

With Antony’s recent dip in form on the wing, many fans and pundits believe it might be the perfect time for the young Uruguayan to step up.

Despite the intense competition for places, Pellistri sees this as a positive, emphasizing the collective spirit within the squad.

“We support each other. The one [who] is best at the moment will play because the important thing for all of us, for the group, is to achieve trophies,” he stated.

Given his evident progress and the team’s need for a spark on the wing, an extended run for Pellistri might be on the horizon.