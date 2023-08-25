FC Twente have crossed off Facundo Pellistri’s name from list of targets



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is coming under mounting pressure, that too only two games into the new Premier League season.

The midfield is an obvious area of concern while the team’s attack is also not firing despite the numerous chances created.

Marcus Rashford, who prefers playing on the left flank, has struggled while playing up top on his own, unable to keep hold of the ball while playing with his back to goal.

United’s profligate attack letting team down

He has not been helped by the fact that both wingers – Alejandro Garnacho and Antony — have struggled to impact the games in the manner the manager wants.

The Brazilian right winger has, in fact, not had the best of times in the league since his big-money move from Ajax, scoring only four times with the first three goals coming in his first three games.

In both games, Antony has been replaced by Facundo Pellistri, but the young winger was scheduled to be leaving on loan this season.

He has been linked with a temporary switch to FC Twente, as suggested by Ten Hag, while Premier League side Sheffield United are also in the race.

The Peoples Person had reported that United were reconsidering their earlier stance of letting the Uruguayan leave after their final decision on Mason Greenwood.

Pellistri not moving to FC Twente

Adding further credence to this report are De Telegraaf who have reported that the 21-year-old’s chances of landing up at the Eredivisie outfit are almost over.

“FC Twente are working with a tight budget and the three intended reinforcements — Carel Eiting, Mitchell van Bergen and Facundo Pellistri have still not been brought in, and the name of the latter can now definitely be crossed off the list.”

Whether this means the Blades are the front-runners or whether the winger will indeed remain at Old Trafford remains to be seen.

United are obviously lacking a backup in the right-wing position with Amad Diallo injured and Jadon Sancho preferring to play on the left. Pellistri could be the obvious beneficiary.

