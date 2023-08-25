Kevin De Bruyne ranks Bruno Fernandes as best in the league



In terms of people qualified to assess creative midfielders in the Premier League, it would be hard to find a better judge than Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian star is an inventive force of nature through the heart of Manchester City’s midfield.

De Bruyne ranks 5th in the list for assists in Premier League history, having reached the 100 mark quicker than any other player.

He racked up 31 assists in all competitions last season, though a certain Nordic powerhouse ahead of him may have helped contribute to this impressive number. De Bruyne knows how to create.

Which is what makes his rival four miles away such an impressively creative player in his own right.

De Bruyne created 98 chances in the league last season. Bruno Fernandes, by comparison, clocked in at 119; putting him comfortably atop the list. Yet De Bruyne finished the year with 16 assists while Fernandes achieved only half of that total.

It feels a fair assessment to contend that United’s attacking unit do not capitalise upon the creativity provided for them. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say they outright waste it.

Fernandes’ creativity is so potent that he ranks in the top five for ‘Chances Created For A Team Mate.” Twice.

United’s captain created 36 chances for Marcus Rashford last season, by far the most in the league.

He also created the 5th highest number for Antony (20), only six less than De Bruyne laid on for Erling Haaland and the exact same as Martin Ødegaard to Bukayo Saka.

It’s a staggering rate of productivity; only surpassed by the staggering profligacy of his teammates.

These qualities Fernandes offers have even been recognised by De Bruyne himself.

Kevin De Bruyne RANKS The BEST Premier League Midfielders… 👀 pic.twitter.com/U6iQ6a0ne9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2023

The Belgian placed his United rival at the top of a three-man list when asked to judge the best creative midfielders in the league.

The other players in contention were the aforementioned Ødegaard and Tottenham Hotspur’s new number ten, James Maddison.

De Bruyne described his number one option as a “creative machine” who is prepared to take risks. While the City man paid tribute to the other two options, the longevity of Fernandes was another factor in his ranking.

United’s captain can be a polarising figure in both the media and among the fanbase itself. Often his inclination to take a risk with the ball can be critiqued, as it sacrifices United’s control of the ball and enables counter-attacks.

The counter-argument to this, as inferred from De Bruyne’s words, is if his fellow attackers were to capitalise on the chances these risks create, United would score enough goals to balance out Fernandes’ ceding of possession in midfield.

From this perspective, the integration of new striker Rasmus Højlund into the first eleven can’t come soon enough for his captain.

