Man United could reconsider Alvaro Fernandez loan exit following Luke Shaw’s injury



Manchester United may be forced to do away with plans to send Alvaro Fernandez out on loan this summer following news that Luke Shaw has suffered a muscle injury.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Shaw is set for a period on the sidelines.

United are still assessing the nature of the injury and hope the Englishman will be out for weeks as opposed to months.

Shaw joins fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia on the treatment table. The Netherlands international also picked up an injury just before the Red Devils travelled to the United States on their pre-season tour.

With Brandon Williams now at Ipswich Town, Fernandez is the only genuine left-sided full-back available for selection to Erik ten Hag.

Diogo Dalot is versatile and he did play there last season while also donning that hat for AC Milan during his loan spell, but the young Spaniard is a more natural fit.

The Spaniard has of course been attracting interest from a number of clubs interested in his services, but United may now have to keep him in the face of a lack of options at left-back.

The understanding is that the 20-time English Champions are not interested in sanctioning Fernandez’s sale this window.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that the Old Trafford outfit were open to letting the defender leave on a permanent basis, but that seems to have changed now – more so with the confirmation that Shaw is out.

It’s no secret that United need to sell before buying and Fernandez’s exit would have given Ten Hag’s side a bit more money to spend on desired incomings.

Granada are understood to be in talks with the 20-time English champions about the 20-year-old.

The Spanish team want a buy option to be included in any deal.

Premier League rivals Burnley are also admirers of Fernandez and Vincent Kompany would be keen to include him in his project at Turf Moor if an agreement can be struck with United.

Amidst all this, TEAMtalk explains that Fernandez still has a future at Old Trafford.

“The 20-year-old Spaniard is also a left-back and Granada hope to include an option to buy in the deal.

“However, United believed Fernandez could become an important first-team player down the line and will aim for just a straight loan.”

TEAMtalk also mentions that David Moyes’ Hammers want the left-back.

During United’s pre-season tour, the 20-year-old impressed whenever given the opportunity by Ten Hag.

He enjoyed a fruitful spell with Preston North End in the Championship last term, where he managed an impressive six assists in 42 appearances.

If indeed it falls on his shoulders to fill the vacuum left by Shaw and Malacia, Fernandez will need to massively step up, rise to the challenge and prove his worth.