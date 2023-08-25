Man United target Benjamin Pavard’s move to Inter Milan is grinding to a halt



In a developing story that might interest Manchester United, Benjamin Pavard’s proposed move to Inter Milan increasingly appears to be in jeopardy.

As The Peoples Person have previously reported, Pavard has been thought to be Milan-bound since United pulled out of talks with Bayern Munich when it emerged that Harry Maguire would not be leaving Old Trafford.

Inter swooped in with the intention of wrapping up the move as quickly as possible.

However, with Bayern struggling to find a replacement for the World Cup winner, they’ve refused to grant the player the green light to complete the deal, leaving United with a last chance to hijack the move.

Now, several reports emanating from Italy and Germany are indicating that there is increasing concern that the delay, previously seen as a temporary hiccup, may turn into a permanent hindrance with the closure of the transfer window fast approaching.

According to La Corriere Dello Sport, while Inter remain optimistic, in view of the good relationship between the management of both clubs, they have begun to consider potential alternatives.

Similarly, La Gazzetta Dello Sport is also reporting that while a deal has been agreed in principle between the clubs, the main source of the hindrance is Bayern manager, Thomas Tuchel himself, who is unwilling to let Pavard depart before bringing in a suitable replacement.

On the player’s side, Christian Falk is reporting that Pavard feels disappointed, given that there was reportedly an agreement in place to let him go if a suitable offer was received.

Pavard came to this understanding with former sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, who has now left Bayern.

For United, things may have also changed. Over the past one day, it has emerged that Luke Shaw has sustained a serious muscle injury that will see him out of action for some weeks.

Losing the left-back will create a significant dent in United’s squad as he also doubles up as the second-choice left centre-back. To make matters worse, Tyrell Malacia, his understudy, is not available himself.

It is possible that the Red Devils may be prompted to re-enter the Pavard situation in order to address this issue.

Though Pavard has played at left-back occasionally, he wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement for Shaw.

Diogo Dalot will be most likely to take up the left-back spot, but Pavard could still play a major role as United will be quite thinly spread across the defence.

