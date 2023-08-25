Man United’s Bruno Fernandes appears to hit out at captaincy critics in social media post



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has seemingly responded to critics who have questioned his credentials as captain in a new social media post.

During United’s pre-season tour of the United States, it was confirmed that Fernandes would replace Harry Maguire as captain – a change that largely went down well with supporters.

However, the Portuguese has appeared to be the subject of criticism from sections of the media who have taken issue with his temperament in particular.

Fernandes is known for his emotional nature on the pitch, which has at times not gone well with referees and rival fans.

On Saturday, during United’s loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, he was booked by Michael Oliver for his attempts at protesting Antony’s booking.

United are understood to be concerned that Fernandes is being targetted unfairly.

Recently, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards publicly came out and branded the United skipper’s behaviour as “pathetic,” and claimed that it affects his teammates.

Fernandes took to Instagram and reposted a video of NFL legend Deion Saunders giving a motivational speech.

Saunders said in the video, “Look at me. What about me would make you think I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me so you can’t break me.”

“You didn’t build so you can’t kill me. You know what, God established me so ain’t nothing you can do to me. I been him. I been a difference maker, a game changer. I been that guy. So what would change?”

“Not a darn thing. I am not even playing the game and you got an opinion of me. I love it but I don’t care and I wish the world thought like that.”

“Youngsters, if you’re out there right now, do not give a darn what opinion people have of you, as long as that opinion is not consistent with of yourself. You be you.”

The clip seems to hit out at those who have taken a swipe at Fernandes.

As the Red Devils look to get back to winning ways when they host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford this weekend, no doubt Fernandes will be looking to do his talking during the game.

