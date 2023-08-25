Manchester United interest in Jean-Clair Todibo fluctuating, player feeling unsettled

Manchester United are facing a busy end to the transfer window with Erik ten Hag still looking for reinforcements across his squad.

However, any further additions rely on United offloading first team players – something they have struggled to do so far this summer.

Among first-teamers, only Fred, Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles have been sold by the club, for a combined fee of approximately £30 million.

Ten Hag is hoping to improve his defensive options with Nice centre-half Jean-Clair Todibo one of those on the United manager’s shortlist.

As reported by Nice-Matin (via Sport Witness), Todibo’s future is still uncertain and the player is growing unsettled with the consistent rumours surrounding him.

United are not currently in a position to make an offer for the Frenchman due to the inability to move on Harry Maguire and the “fluctuating interest” is having an effect on the 23-year-old.

As things stand, an exit to United for Todibo isn’t something that looks likely, and the “uncertainty” about his future has “unsettled” him mentally.

United’s waning interest in the player just highlights the uncertainty that the club is working with at present, leaving fans frustrated with the lack of direction once again.

Maguire looked to be on his way out of Old Trafford but his £30 million move to West Ham failed after failing to agree a pay-off amount with United.

This money would have likely been used to fund the Todibo transfer but Ten Hag, and the player have been left in limbo as to whether a deal will be struck.

After a wobbly start to the Premier League campaign, it’s clear United need further signings if they are to secure a top four place, let alone chase down Manchester City at the top of the table.

It remains unclear as to whether United will make a formal offer for Todibo in the final days of the window but expect a chaotic end to the market for United.