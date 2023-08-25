Manchester United looking at free agent Ryan Bertrand to solve Luke Shaw injury crisis



Two games into the new Premier League season and the problems are piling up for Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag.

The club have three points from their opening couple of games, but results aside, the performance from the group, especially in midfield and in attack have been notable letdowns.

The Dutch boss was planning on rectifying those situations via the transfer market, hoping to get at least one new midfielder into the squad before the transfer window slams shut.

Luke Shaw out due to injury

But now following a muscular injury to left-back Luke Shaw, those plans could be about to change.

While initially it was thought that the England international would be out for a few weeks, the latest prognosis is worse than feared and Shaw could be out for two months.

That is likely to lead to the Red Devils dipping into the market to find a potential solution.

They have already loaned out Brandon Williams to Championship side Ipswich while back-up full-back Tyrell Malacia remains injured since pre-season.

The only options at Ten Hag’s disposal are Diogo Dalot and Alvaro Fernandez. The Portuguese played there to good effect last season while he also excelled there during his loan stint at AC Milan.

The academy graduate, who shone out on loan last season at Championship side Preston North End, could see the decision to loan him to Granada CF reversed.

But if he does leave, United will require an experienced player to come in and according to The Daily Express, former Chelsea man Ryan Bertrand is among the names being discussed.

“Express Sport understands that Ryan Bertrand is among the names being considered by senior figures at Old Trafford, with the club deciding to try and reinforce the position before next week’s transfer deadline.

Ryan Bertrand, a shock target

“Talks are still at an early stage, but contact has been made with the player’s entourage regarding what would be a surprising free transfer,” the report added.

Currently a free agent, the 34-year-old last played for Leicester City but had to sit out the entirety of last season with the Foxes after undergoing knee surgery.

He is reportedly back to full fitness and is training at his former club Chelsea, where he won the Champions League back in 2012, with the loan development group.

The England international is not the only name in United’s list with other names also under consideration. Bertrand also has offers from other European sides and teams in the Middle East.