Manchester United target Ivan Toney changes agents as intense fight for his signature begins despite high valuation



Manchester United’s search for a striker might have received a piece of bittersweet news.

The Daily Mail reports that Ivan Toney has changed his agents in a “clear sign” he wants to quit Brentford.

This would be music to the ears of United executives, who have reportedly been planning to move for him in January.

However, this good news comes with two stumbling blocks as well.

First is the intense fight United face for his signature.

Toney is a bonafide Premier League-level goalscorer so interest for him was always going to be high. Besides United, Chelsea and Tottenham also have their eyes on him.

Tottenham will be looking to replace Harry Kane with another dynamic and proven striker. Chelsea’s search for a new striker seems to be never-ending.

In such a case, United will have to sell their project better than their prospective competitors.

The second stumbling block is the valuation Brentford have reportedly slapped on him. The report states that Toney is valued at close to £80 million.

That sum would make him English football’s second-most expensive striker after Harry Kane.

It would be a remarkable sum for a player who, for all his qualities, has had one truly breakout season in the top division. He scored 20 goals in 33 appearances for Brentford in the 2022/23 season.

Since then, he has been on the sidelines, courtesy of a ban due to being involved in betting.

Still, if United can negotiate the price down a bit, they could do a lot worse than Toney. He would offer a good outlet for Andre Onana’s aerial balls, while having the finishing skills to take some immediate pressure off of Rasmus Hojlund.

