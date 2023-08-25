Noam Emeran reveals Donny van de Beek’s influence in transfer



Noam Emeran has revealed he spoke to Donny van de Beek ahead of his move to FC Groningen, with the Dutch midfielder effusive of his praise for the club.

Emeran left Old Trafford this week to join the side beginning life in the Eereste Divisie – the Dutch second league.

FC Groningen were relegated last season, finishing bottom of the Eredevisie in a disappointing campaign.

Fans will be hoping Emeran can bring some cutting edge to their team’s attack as they look to regain entry into the Dutch first division. FC Groningen have won one and lost the other of their opening two games.

The deal is worth a fee in the region of £850,000 for the former academy player, who joined from French side Amiens SC in 2019.

That move cost United an initial €2 million, but could even rise to €10 million due to sell-on-clause and bonuses. It is thought to be unlikely these additional clauses have been met in Emeran’s time at Old Trafford however.

Emeran was opitimistic in his first interview with his new side, describing the factors which convinced him to relocate to Holland:

“FC Groningen has a good plan for me and the conversations showed that the club knew me well as a player. This is the best choice for me to develop both on and off the field.”

His ambition is to “…score goals, provide assists, in short, become a better version of myself.”

Emeran reveals he consulted his United teammate, Van de Beek, when considering the move. The Dutch midfielder told Emeran FC Groningen were a “good club” with a “lot of support and family.” This environment was thought to be the perfect one for Emeran to continue developing in.

The French forward also praised the passion of fans of his new club, describing how he had “seen a video of the supporters” during a home game. “They really want to fight for their club and I want to fight for the supporters,” Emeran revealed.

It’s the exact type of interview a new recruit gives to immediately endear himself to his new fanbase.

