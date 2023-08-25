Ryan Gravenberch transfer: Manchester United trail Liverpool in race for Bayern Munich midfielder



A common theme of Manchester United transfers since Erik ten Hag’s arrival has been that most of the players have some prior connection with the manager.

Therefore, the club’s interest in Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is a logical report.

However, Christian Falk, a reliable insider in German football reports that Liverpool are currently ahead in the race for the former Ajax midfielder.

Both Liverpool and United are looking for midfield reinforcements.

While Liverpool were blown off by two top talents in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, United need more bodies in midfield after Fred’s departure and Donny van de Beek’s potentially leaving.

The report states that Thomas Tuchel, the Bayern Munich manager is now open to the idea of selling Gravenberch. They want to reinvest the fee in a specialist defensive midfielder instead.

Gravenberch does not have a clear preference between Liverpool and United. The midfielder intends to join the Premier League, wherever it may be.

Furthermore, he wants playing time as his top priority, as his standing in the Bayern squad has diminished his playing time.

Falk points to Jurgen Klopp’s power of persuasion as being a key factor in them leading United in the race for his signature.

Their light midfield will also ensure Gravenberch will have an easier time breaking into the team.

At United, the first-choice midfield is arguably already established, with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Casemiro Ten Hag’s preferred choices. Behind them, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, and Kobbie Mainoo provide reasonable depth as well.

Moreover, Gravenberch is not a Casemiro replacement, as someone like Sofyan Amrabat would be. It is the reason why Tuchel is open to selling him and getting a more defensive-minded player.

Therefore, United would arguably not fight tooth and nail to secure his signature.

