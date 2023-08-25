Victor Lindelof looking forward to playing with new signing Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United finally ended their search for a centre-forward this summer with the £72million capture of Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Dane joined United from Italian side Atalanta and will be charged with spearheading Erik ten Hag’s attack this season.

Hojlund is yet to make his debut for United with a back injury keeping him sidelined since his arrival.

He’s not expected to feature until after the international break but United fans and players are excited to see what the striker will add to Ten Hag’s frontline, which is misfiring at present.

Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof has spoken to the club’s official website on how well Hojlund has settled at Old Trafford and outlined what he expects from his fellow Scandinavian when he gets up and running.

“It’s been great. Ever since he signed, obviously he hasn’t been able to train with us yet, but, hopefully, he can score goals for us and help us win games.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and hopefully he can be back soon with the team,” said Victor.

United fans will certainly hope Lindelof’s statements come true after seeing the team struggle in the opening two games of the new campaign.

A fortunate opening day victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers was followed by defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur with centre-back Raphael Varane scoring United’s solitary goal of the season so far.

There will be no bedding-in period for Hojlund who will likely be thrust into the starting XI as soon as he is fit, given United’s struggles.

Marcus Rashford is clearly more effective from the left flank while Anthony Martial continues to struggle with his fitness, leaving United to play catch up already.

However, Lindelof remains confident United will turn it around as he aims for further trophies as he enters his seventh year as a Red, joining from Benfica in 2017.

“Obviously, coming here, I had a goal to be important for the team and to play a lot of games and and try to be successful at this club.

“Going into my my seventh season now, I still have the same goal and the same objectives. I want to be successful and compete for trophies. That’s the thing I want,” he said.

United have the chance to properly kick start their season on Saturday afternoon when Nottingham Forest come to Old Trafford, a team they beat four times over the course of last season.