Academy Match report: Stoke City 1-4 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s were away on Saturday morning to take on Stoke City in windy and wet conditions.

United took early control of the match with it looking like one way action but a loose pass at the back by keeper Tom Myles opened a chance for Stoke striker Adam Watson at the edge of the box that was pushed over the bar by Myles.

An early injury then changed the plans for Adam Lawrence’s side, which saw Jaydan Kamason go off and Shea Lacey enter the field with Jayce Fitzgerald pushing to right back.

Despite all the possession, United’s first big chance didn’t come until after 20 minutes when Victor Musa got to the byline and cut back for James Scanlon on the volley but the midfielder was denied by a big save and then Ashton Missin’s follow up attempt was blocked.

In the 28th minute Lacey came close to breaking the deadlock when he chopped onto his left foot to open the space and struck the crossbar from 20 yards out.

A minute later, Missin broke clear towards the Stoke goal but a fantastic last-ditch tackle thwarted the winger’s chances.

United eventually went ahead in the 38th minute through Jack Moorhouse, who capitalised off Stoke’s inability to clear from the corner and slotted into the bottom right corner.

A flurry of chances came before the end of the half for Missin and James Scanlon but neither could extend the lead.

Into the second half, Bendito Mantato was having a fine match at left back and skipped into the Stoke area before feeding Musa, who laid back for Scanlon who couldn’t put it past the defender on the goal line.

Scanlon made no mistake the next time though and doubled United’s lead in the 56th minute. The Gibraltar youth international was played through by an exceptional pass from Jayce Fitzgerald and despite having his first shot stopped, he regathered and put away the second attempt.

Gabriele Biancheri came off the bench and made an instant impact to win a penalty and then calmly dispatch it to make it 0-3.

In the 74th minute, Scanlon put the match to bed with his second. Stoke couldn’t clear their lines from a dangerous cross and Scanlon pounced to score inside the box.

Stoke pulled back a consolation goal but it was too little too late as United ran out comfortable 1-4 winners.

United: Myles, Kamason (Lacey 13), Kingdon, Munro, Mantato, Devaney (Baumann 62), Fitzgerald, Missin (Curley 70), Moorhouse, Scanlon, Musa (Bianceri 62)

Unused subs: Heath

