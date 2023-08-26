Bayern Munich planning move for Joao Palhinha with Man United target Ryan Gravenberch set to leave

Manchester United face a frantic end to this summer’s transfer window, with Erik ten Hag still hoping for further reinforcements to his squad.

Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund have joined the ranks at Old Trafford but United still look short across the park.

However, before the club can sanction any more signings, they need to offload some first team players to raise adequate funds.

One player widely linked with a move to Manchester is Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

It’s believed the German giants are willing to do business for the Dutchman who played under Ten Hag during his time at Ajax before he made to move to Bayern.

As reported by Football Insider, the Bundesliga Champions have already identified Gravenberch’s replacement in the shape of combative Fulham midfielder, Joao Palhinha.

Thomas Tuchel is a keen admirer of the Portuguese man and is hoping to use the funds raised from the sale of Gravenberch to fund the deal.

However, United are yet to make an official bid for the player, which could leave the door open for rivals Liverpool to pounce, with Bayern ready to sell.

It’s believed Bayern are willing to accept an offer of around £30million for Gravenberch, who hasn’t quite reached the heights of his Ajax days since his arrival in Germany.

However, the 21-year-old has bags of potential and he would provide Ten Hag with some much needed legs and discipline in his midfield that has looked far too open in the opening exchanges of the Premier League.

United have made a stuttering start to the new campaign and Mason Mount’s injury has provided a fresh incentive to add to the ranks.

With Gravenberch available and willing to move, the United boss will be desperate for his board to get a deal done before the window slams shut next week.