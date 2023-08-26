Bitter Graeme Souness unleashes his latest rant against Man United



Embittered pundit and former Liverpool player Graeme Souness has launched another of his abusive tirades at Manchester United.

Souness, who became renowned for his constant public criticism of Paul Pogba while he was at United, has broadened his scope this time to attack several Red Devils at once.

Writing for The Mail, the mediocre former midfielder started with new goalkeeper Andre Onana, of whom he said “I expect him to make mistakes.”

“Onana is certainly better than David de Gea with the ball. But will he win them as many points as De Gea did? … I doubt it,” the ex-Middlesbrough player said.

He then went on to say he was “mystified” that Bruno Fernandes has been made captain, saying “he is just not captain material”.

Perhaps someone should tell that to Sporting Lisbon, where Fernandes is a folk hero for captaining the side to one of its most successful periods in its history.

Souness then goes on to play one from his greatest hits album, saying “Last year I was criticised for saying that Casemiro is a steady Eddie in midfield, but I stick by that.”

Moving on to United’s forwards, the former pundit said “they’re ordinary”.

“On the wings, you look at Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. I don’t think any of them are good enough to be United players long-term,” he opined.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle manager, who never managed a points average of more than 1.50 per game in English football, then tried to change the subject and talk about the standard of refereeing in the Premier League.

“United keeper Andre Onana comes out and smashes into an opponent and they’ve taken three or four minutes to decide it’s not a penalty. If that challenge happens on the halfway line it’s a red card!,” he moans. He just can’t help himself.

Despite the fact that Souness’ playing career came at a time when United were enduring one of the most barren spells in their history, for some reason the Scotsman’s obsession with the Red Devils never seems to subside.

His latest barrage will no doubt be grist for the mill at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag will no doubt use it to motivate his players and silence the king of the hostile critics, at least for a short while.

