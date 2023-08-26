Bruno Fernandes plays central role Manchester United’s comeback win over Nottingham Forest

Bruno Fernandes proved to be the difference-maker as Manchester United came from two goals down to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Down 2-0 after just four minutes of play, an unmotivated-looking Man United was spurred on by Fernandes, who took a long-range shot on goal moments later in an effort to bring United back into the game.

While his effort was saved, Fernandes proved instrumental to United’s attack in the 16th minute, when his saved shot found its way to the feet of Marcus Rashford, who laid the ball off to Christian Eriksen who buried the ball in the back of the net.

The United captain continued to pressurise the visitors’ defence, firing two more long-range efforts on goal – while another one was saved, the third attempt narrowly veered over the crossbar.

In the 51st minute, Fernandes’ impact was fully realised as he took a cleverly-worked free kick that tricked the Forest defence.

The Portuguese playmaker cut the ball back to Rashford on the edge of the box, who crossed the ball back to Fernandes.

After receiving the ball once again, Fernandes popped it into the centre of the box where Casemiro fired home United’s second goal.

With the scoreline level, the Red Devils’ captain came close to handing his team the lead when he stepped up to take another free kick on the edge of the box.

Instead of shooting for goal, Fernandes knocked the ball to Diogo Dalot, who was unfortunately unaware of the attacking midfielder’s intention.

While the ball veered out of play, Fernandes expressed the same creativity that he showed with his assist as well as during the buildup play leading to United’s first goal.

In the 75th minute, Rashford was brought down in the box, with United being awarded a penalty.

A composed Fernandes coolly stepped up to slot the ball into the bottom corner and secure the win for United.

Aside from his goal and assist, Fernandes proved instrumental to United’s midfield, leading both teams with 104 touches.

He made three key passes throughout the match and completed six out of nine long balls – the best of any United player.

Through his impactful performance, Fernandes proved just how crucial he is to United’s midfield game and ultimately, as a captain who can lead his team to victory even when faced with a two-goal deficit.

(Stats via Sofascore)