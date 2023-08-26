Confirmed Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen and Diogo Dalot start



Anthony Martial will start up front for Manchester United today for the first time this season.

Marcus Rashford moves to the left wing, with Alejandro Garnacho dropping down to the bench.

Diogo Dalot comes in at left back for the injured Luke Shaw and Christian Eriksen comes into midfield for Mason Mount, who is also injured.

Andre Onana is in goal.

Joining Dalot in defence are Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Eriksen lines up alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in midfield.

Antony retains his place on the right wing.

The substitutes bench sees a couple of fresh faces.

Dan Gore, who impressed on the pre-season tour in midfield, and Alvaro Fernandez, who is now the only fit natural left back in the squad, are named.

Fernandez looked close to a loan switch to Granada this week until Shaw’s injury caused a rethink.

Another natural substitute for the England man, Brandon Williams, had just completed a loan move to Ipswich hours before Shaw’s mishap.

Harry Maguire returns from injury to take his seat in the dugout.

Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Facu Pellistri and Garnacho make up the numbers.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 3pm.