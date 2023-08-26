Dean Henderson set for permanent move to Crystal Palace pending tomorrow’s medical



Dean Henderson’s impending move to Crystal Palace from Manchester United will be a permanent deal of £15 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Henderson, who was on the United bench today as they came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Nottingham Forest, looks to have finally found an escape route out of Old Trafford after an unhappy couple of years.

Earlier this afternoon, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath broke the news that the Academy graduate would be heading down to London after the game to undergo a medical ahead of a switch to the Eagles.

This has now been backed up and fleshed out by Sky Sport’s Darmesh Sheth, who has tweeted this evening:

“Deal discussed for Dean Henderson from Manchester United to Crystal Palace is understood to be a permanent move. Medical tomorrow.

“Once done, United ready to complete formalities for Altay Biyindir from Fenerbahce for €5m.”

If Palace are successful in landing the Whitehaven-born star, they will have fended off opposition from the likes of today’s opponents, Nottingham Forest, and Premier League new boys, Sheffield United.

Henderson has enjoyed spells at both of those clubs and the fact they have both been keen speaks volumes for the impression he made on them during his time there.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell says that the fee agreed between the two clubs is £15 million plus £5 million in bonuses.

Whitwell also notes that “United will be entitled to a future sell-on percentage” and that “The move will be contingent on United completing the signing of … Bayindir, whose move to Old Trafford will happen simultaneously alongside Henderson’s exit.”

When Forest first showed an interest back in April, figures around £30 million were reported but United’s delays in taking so long to release the player has led to a drastic reduction in price.

As Henderson is an academy product, the fee gained will be pure profit and therefore have the added bonus of bringing United clear of Financial Fair Play limits.

As for Bayindir, he was photographed at Istanbul airport yesterday purportedly leaving for his Old Trafford medical.

A pre-medical had already been conducted in Athens due to concerns over a back injury, but he is said to have passed.

However, as yet, there have been no sightings reported of the young Turkish international anywhere within British airspace.