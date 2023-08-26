Dean Henderson to undergo medical ahead of Crystal Palace switch



Dean Henderson looks set to join Crystal Palace from Manchester United.

The goalkeeper is on the bench for United today but will travel to London immediately after the game to undergo a medical at Selhurst Park.

This is according to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath.

McGrath does not specify the transfer fee involved but going by recent reports, it is likely to be upwards of £20 million.

Palace are looking for a keeper after Vincente Guaita fell out with the club, refusing to take part in pre-season to try to force a move away.

“Henderson is seen as a player who could claim the No 1 jersey under Roy Hodgson, who also has Sam Johnstone in his goalkeeping squad. Both have been capped under Gareth Southgate for England;” McGrath writes.

Henderson has been widely tipped to leave United this summer and the Red Devils have reportedly sourced a replacement in Fenerbahçe’s Altay Bayindir.

The fee for Bayindir is said to be around £6 million, leaving United with some funds to strengthen in other areas.

Henderson is a top quality backup keeper for Andre Onana but has been unsettled at the club since 2021, when he alleges the then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer broke his promise to make him number one ahead of David de Gea.

The situation was compounded in January 2022 when interim boss Ralf Rangnick refused to let Henderson leave on loan.

This all led the player to publicly criticise the club.

He spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and had been widely expected to join them, but United once again interfered with the player’s future, refusing to let him go after reserve keeper Tom Heaton picked up an injury.

Now, unless anything strange happens, Henderson might finally be getting his wish fulfilled to leave the club and start afresh elsewhere.