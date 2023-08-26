Erik ten Hag reverting to type ensured Manchester United’s comeback win



Manchester United had to come back from two goals down but they did in the end to secure three points in a thrilling 3-2 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manager Erik ten Hag was feeling the heat in the week leading up to the game with multiple players underperforming and numerous injuries threatening to derail a nascent campaign.

And it was the worst possible start for the home side as they conceded two in the space of the opening three minutes, with the first coming from a United corner.

United’s shaky start

The second came from a corner and question marks will be raised over the team’s defensive structure from set-pieces.

But the team deserved credit for not downing tools and they kept plugging away and ultimately the goals came from Christian Eriksen in the first half and Casemiro and skipper Bruno Fernandes in the second half.

What ultimately led to the win was the Dutchman finally reverting to type and playing the players that served him so well last season and for employing the right personnel in their correct position.

With Mason Mount injured, Eriksen came back into the side and even though the Red Devils got off to a nightmarish start, he never panicked and kept dictating play from deep.

His late run into the box led to United’s opening goal and he was a calm and reassuring presence, keeping hold of the ball and playing intelligent balls to his teammates in space.

The Dane was the perfect player to have on the pitch from a United perspective especially with the opposition dropping deeper and deeper to protect their lead.

With Anthony Martial fit enough to start games, it meant Rashford no longer needed to play up top on his own and in the end he proved to be the game-changer for the 20-time English league champions.

ETH selecting the right players helped United

It was his assist for the Denmark international that kicked things off and he won the penalty that the skipper converted to seal United’s second win of the campaign.

He was much more dangerous on the ball, trying to be positive and run at the defence, and with the defensively vulnerable Serge Aurier in front of him, it was the perfect comeback from the Mancunian.

Aurier had no answer for the change of direction for Rashford’s assist while Danilo was bamboozled with the quick feet that led to him fouling the England international inside the box.

It is clear to see that Rashford’s best position is down the left and that should be where Ten Hag plays him in the game against Arsenal.