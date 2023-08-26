Former Manchester United player Anthony Elanga speaks on impact of Old Trafford teammates

Manchester United’s summer activity has seen both incomings and outgoings, with Erik ten Hag fine-tuning his squad for his second season in charge at the club.

One player that has moved on from Old Trafford is Swedish winger Anthony Elanga.

The 21-year-old secured a permanent move to Nottingham Forest and is is in contention to start for Steve Cooper’s men as they visit the Theatre of Dreams this afternoon (Saturday).

Elanga joined United as a youth player in 2014 and emerged into the first team during the 2020-21 season.

The young forward learned a lot from his time in Manchester and, as reported by The Mirror, he picked out three players in particular that he looked up to at United.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes were cited by Elanga, who said he took “chapters” from the star-studded trio.

“He was special (Ronaldo). I always said if you can take some little bits and bobs from their chapter, because look at him, at 38 and he’s still playing, which just shows his discipline, it’s out of this world,” Elanga told Forest TV.

The winger then mentioned the current United pair of Varane and Fernandes before admitting that he is always looking to learn and improve to become the best player he can be.

“Taking a little bit of chapters from their books, not just his but Varane, Bruno, the list goes on and on. You can’t stop learning, and that’s what I’ve always said. You’re never the finished article. You can always get better and better,” he added.

Forest paid United £15 million to acquire the services of Elanga who has looked lively in his two substitute appearances for his new side.

The Swede played 55 times during his time at United, scoring four times with his memorable strike coming in the Champions League away to Atletico Madrid.

It’s unclear as to whether Elanga has done enough to force his way into Steve Cooper’s first team for his return to Old Trafford but United fans will wish the young man well for the upcoming season and beyond.